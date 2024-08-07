Cotton candy bacon, anyone? 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists revealed

The top concessions at this year’s State Fair of Texas have been revealed – and now our mouths are watering!

Five of the best sweet and five of the best savory snacks were selected on Wednesday as 2024 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists.

Best Sweet

Nevins Nutty Bar-Laska

This extra-sweet dessert is described as a classic chocolate-dipped nutty bar rolled in peanuts. It's also smothered in toasted, creamy marshmallow fluff and topped with Oreos and a strawberry sauce.

Rousso’s Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick

You can have your sweet and savory fix with this honey-smoked bacon on a stick. It's cooked with a special seasoning and secret cotton candy syrup glaze and then finished with a swirl of pink cotton candy. The creators promise you it will be the most unique piece of bacon you've ever eaten.

Strawberry Pop-Tarts Beignetffle

This entry screams nostalgia on a stick. The blend of beignet and croissant dough results in both a fluffy and crispy pastry that's topped with a homemade strawberry filling, vanilla icing, whipped cream, and sprinkles.

Texas Sugar Rush Pickles

Need more cotton candy in your life? How about these cotton candy-flavored pickle slices coated in breakfast cereals and layered with more cotton candy, powdered sugar, strawberry sundae syrup, and vanilla ice cream?

Tropical Two-Step Punch

There's a drink option among the finalists, too. This blend of citrus, passion fruit, and mango punch can be ordered with or without alcohol. It's described as being tangy, sweet, tart, sour, salty, and spicy all at once.

Best Savory

Dominican Fritura Dog

This unique Caribbean treat combines crispy Dominican queso frito and salami frito coated in seasoned corn dog batter. It's then deep-fried, drizzled with a secret Dominican sauce, and topped with crushed garlic plantain chips and cilantro.

The Drowning Taquitos

These hand-rolled tortillas are stuffed with shredded chicken breast and served in a cup of tangy cream sauce, jalapeño, guacamole salsa, shredded lettuce, chunks of avocado, tomatillo, pico and Cotija cheese.

Hippie Chips

The wavy potato chips are covered in your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing and topped with green onions, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, and sriracha sauce. Each bite is said to be salty, savory, and bursting with flavor.

Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers

These delicious bites are filled with a scoop of Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese. They're dipped in pancake batter and then deep-fried and topped with a drizzle of sriracha, honey, and hot powdered sugar.

Texas Fried Burnt End Bombs

You can't have a state fair without Texas BBQ, right? These tender brisket bites are wrapped with shredded potatoes, bacon, and cheese before being fried. They're served with a side of raspberry chipotle BBQ dipping sauce to add a kick of sweet heat.

This year, the judges had 24 semifinalist entries to choose from.

They will ultimately narrow the competition down to the Best Sweet, Best Savory, and Most Creative winners.