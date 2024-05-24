2 Years Later: Uvalde community remembers Robb Elementary victims

It’s been two years since 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Family, friends, and members of the Uvalde community will spend Friday remembering those victims at several events.

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church & School and the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas will ring bells and release butterflies at 11:30 a.m. They’ll also hold a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

The group Lives Robbed, which was formed by the families of the 19 students murdered that day in 2022, will also host a candlelight vigil at 7:3 p.m. Friday evening.

The deputy director of the White House’s Office of Gun Prevention will be there. He’s set to share a letter written by President Joe Biden for the victims’ families.

In it, the president said he’s praying for comfort for them as they reflect on the memories of their children.

There have not been any city-sanctioned events in Uvalde this week, and the Uvalde city government is not involved in Friday night’s event.

This week, the victims’ families filed a lawsuit against dozens of Texas Department of Public Safety officers who responded to the shooting.

Law enforcement waited more than an hour to confront and kill the shooter. The lawsuit claims those troopers did not follow their training.

A Justice Department report also states lives could have been saved if the response had not been delayed.

"It’s been an unbearable two years. We all know who took our children’s lives. But there was an obvious systemic failure out there on May 24. The whole world saw that," said Javier Cazares, whose daughter was killed in the school shooting.

A criminal investigation into the police response is still ongoing and some law enforcement officials have been called to testify in front of a grand jury in Uvalde County.

Texas has put some safety measures in place since the shooting, including laws requiring every school district to have one armed guard on each campus.