A toddler was hit by a rideshare driver in the 15500 block of Waverly Drive in Houston Sunday afternoon.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to a preliminary investigation by Harris County Sheriff's Office, the rideshare driver was dropping off a family on Waverly Drive with the girl, who was almost 2 years old, as a passenger. When the passengers exited the vehicle, the driver thought his path was clear, not knowing the child was in front of the vehicle, and proceeded forward, hitting the child.

The toddler was severely injured and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The girl died from injuries.

Family members pulled the driver out and began to assault him. The driver has also been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

There have yet to be any charges released in this fatal auto-pedestrian accident and assault investigation. We will continue to update as information becomes available.