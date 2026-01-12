2 in North Texas each win $1M on lottery games

article

The Brief Two North Texas residents recently claimed $1 million lottery prizes from a scratch-off game and a Powerball drawing. The winning tickets were purchased at the Deer Run Food Mart in Lewisville and the Sam Beer Grill Grocery in Dallas. Both winners chose to remain anonymous, with one prize claimed individually and the other through a Dallas-based trust.



Two North Texas residents are each $1 million richer after separate lottery wins.

$1M Lottery Winner in Lewisville

What we know:

A Lewisville resident recently claimed a $1 million prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to the Texas Lottery, the resident won on the $1,000,000 Ca$h! game.

The ticket was purchased at the Deer Run Food Mart on Round Grove Road in Lewisville.

The lucky winner opted to remain anonymous.

Dig deeper:

This was the first of our top prizes, each worth $1 million, for 1,000,000 Ca$h!

The scratch ticket has more than $91.5 million in total prizes with the overall odds of winning any prize at one in 3.99, including break-even prizes.

$1M Lottery Winner in Dallas

What we know:

A Dallas-based trust claimed a $1 million prize from the Aug. 13 Powerball drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Sam Beer Grill Grocery on South Hampton Road in Dallas.

It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball number.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

Dig deeper:

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, and the game is available in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. While the jackpot is life-changing, the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. Players can also watch the drawing via livestream on the official Powerball website.