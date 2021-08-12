2 men shot at Dallas Airbnb house party

article

Two people were shot at a house party overnight in far north Dallas.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at a short-term rental house near the Dallas North Tollway and Trinity Mills Road.

Police believe two men were fighting and a third man tried to break it up. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other two.

The victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The shooter took off before police arrived and has not yet been arrested.

Neighbors said the house where it happened was recently sold. They had no idea it was being used a rental property.

