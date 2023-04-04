2 injured in Arlington road rage shooting

article

Arlington police are searching for the person who shot two people in an apparent road rage incident.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Monday. A man told police that another driver cut him off and caused him to crash on Highway 360.

Police said both drivers pulled off the highway near Watson and Randol Mill roads. They got out of their vehicles to inspect the damage and began arguing.

One driver pulled out a gun and started shooting. He hit the other driver in the arm and a female passenger was hit in the leg. Both are expected to be okay.

The second driver was also armed and fired back as the first driver took off.

Police are now searching for that first driver.

The incident is still under investigation.