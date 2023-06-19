2 hurt in Fort Worth rollover crash

article

Fort Worth police are trying to determine if alcohol played a part in a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The driver of a pickup truck rolled over early Sunday morning at Campus Drive near Southeast Loop 820 on the city’s south side.

One person was thrown from the vehicle.

First responders said one person is in critical condition. The other is in serious condition.

Investigators are also looking into whether the driver was speeding.