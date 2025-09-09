2 Quinlan Volunteer Firefighters injured in firetruck rollover
QUINLAN, Texas - South Hunt County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash involving a Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department vehicle.
Firetruck Rollover
What we know:
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 7100 block of FM 36 S, which is south of Greenville and east of Rockwall.
South Hunt County Fire personnel arrived on scene with Hunt County EMS and Hunt County Sheriff's Office.
Two Quinlan volunteers were injured. One was taken to the hospital by helicopter, the other by ambulance.
The roadway will be shut down in both directions for several hours.
What we don't know:
Their conditions and their identities have not been released.
Texas DPS is investigating.
The Source: Information in this article is from the South Hunt County Fire Rescue.