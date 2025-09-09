2 Quinlan Volunteer Firefighters injured in firetruck rollover

article

The Brief Two Quinlan Volunteer firefighters were injured in a single-vehicle accident involving their fire department vehicle. The injured were taken to local hospitals; one by ambulance and the other by helicopter. The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the cause of the crash.



South Hunt County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash involving a Quinlan Volunteer Fire Department vehicle.

Firetruck Rollover

What we know:

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 7100 block of FM 36 S, which is south of Greenville and east of Rockwall.

South Hunt County Fire personnel arrived on scene with Hunt County EMS and Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Two Quinlan volunteers were injured. One was taken to the hospital by helicopter, the other by ambulance.

The roadway will be shut down in both directions for several hours.

What we don't know:

Their conditions and their identities have not been released.

Texas DPS is investigating.