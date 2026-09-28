2 gas line workers injured in explosion outside Dallas apartments

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The Brief Two workers were injured, one critically, after an explosion during gas line testing early Monday. Atmos Energy confirmed the test involved air rather than natural gas, causing no damage to pipelines or service disruptions. The work was being done outside the same Dallas apartment complex that was evacuated earlier this month because of a gas leak.



Two workers were injured early Monday morning while working on a gas line in the Turtle Creek area of Dallas.

What we know:

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. outside the Design District Factory Apartments, located on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said a contractor was testing a gas line and there was an explosion during the process.

Two workers were hurt in the explosion, and both were taken to the hospital.

One worker remains hospitalized in critical condition. The other was released after being treated for minor injuries.

Dig deeper:

Atmos Energy said the testing process involved air and not natural gas.

Service to the area was not impacted and there was no damage to any natural gas pipelines.

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The backstory:

The work was being done outside the same apartment complex where a gas leak forced a building-wide evacuation on Sept. 18.

Crews were inspecting the building after an unrelated kitchen fire on the fourth floor and discovered an active leak. They had to cap the lines and monitor the air quality in the building before allowing residents back inside days later.