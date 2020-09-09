2 firefighters hurt while battling Fort Worth house fire

article

Two firefighters were hurt in a house fire in east Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.

One firefighter was hurt as he entered the home on Milam Street near East Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.

He suffered burns to the lower part of his body and was taken to the hospital.

The second firefighter was in the attic when it collapsed and left him trapped.

A mayday call went out, something that doesn’t happen often.

“We had a portion of the roof collapse that pinned a firefighter in the attic,” said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl. “When his officer realized what has going on he immediately called that mayday. And that alerts the command officer of what’s going on. He’s able to bring in resources to come in and help get that firefighter that is trapped, that is stuck and disoriented out of the structure.”

Advertisement

Firefighters go through extensive training to make sure mayday calls go smoothly, Drivdahl said.

That firefighter had only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Arson investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire.

The house was vacant.