2 dead in Burleson house fire, victims found in garage

Two adults have died from injuries sustained in a house fire reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on NW Douglas Street in Burleson. Fire crews found the two victims in the garage; they were transported to the hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries. The names of the victims have not been released, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



Two people have died from their injuries from a fire in Burleson, according to the Burleson Fire Department.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Douglas Street. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire at the home.

A neighbor told emergency responders there were possible victims inside the home. Crews searched the home and didn't find anyone, but did find two adults when they searched the garage.

Firefighters removed the two victims and took them to the hospital in critical condition. Just before noon today, the fire department reported they both died from their injuries.

The fire was extinguished, and no other homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were 21 units from Burleson, Crowley and Fort Worth at the scene.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the names of the victims when next of kin is notified.