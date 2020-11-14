2 dead, 2 injured after vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into construction truck on I-20

article

Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a fiery crash Friday night in Southeast Dallas.

The wreck happened just before 9:30 p.m., when Dallas County Sheriff Department deputies were called out to I-20, near Haymarket Road.

Investigators found that an SUV traveling west on I-20 slammed into the back of a construction truck near Haymarket Road and burst into flames.

The attenuator truck was parked along the right lane of the interstate, with an arrow telling drivers the lane was occupied and they should move over.

Authorities found that several people stopped to help, and were able to pull the two back passengers out, but were unable to pull the driver and front passenger out.

The driver of the SUV and the 41-year-old front passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two back passengers, an 18-year-old female and a 16-year-old female, were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not released.

The names of those involved have not been released as the sheriff's office continues to investigate.