2 confirmed dead in shooting at homecoming party at Hunt County party venue

The Hunt County sheriff confirmed two fatalities in a shooting late Saturday night that sent panicked witnesses fleeing a packed event at a party hall off Hwy. 380 west of Greenville.

Sheriff Randy Meeks said a total of 16 people had injuries. 12 of them suffered gunshot wounds and two were deceased.

The shooting occurred around midnight at a facility called The Party Venue. Sheriff Meeks said deputies were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. for a report of vehicles parked along Hwy. 380 that were creating a traffic hazard. The sheriff said one deputy was interviewing a party-goer outside the venue, when the deputy heard gunfire.

The sheriff said there were a large number of people in and around the venue, possibly 750 or more. He described the scene as "complete chaos," with people fleeing after the gunshots. Sheriff Meeks said the shooter escaped during the commotion.

Sheriff Meeks said no arrests have been made, and added that witnesses were not being cooperative with investigators. He said it appears the shooter went through a back door and may have targeted the first victim, but he cautioned that his information was based on preliminary reports.

The event where the shooting occurred was a homecoming celebration involving Texas A&M-Commerce students. However, both Sheriff Meeks and Texas A&M-Commerce police said it was not a school-sanctioned event.

Medical City Plano confirmed it received three patients from the shooting in critical condition. Others were reportedly transported in private vehicles to medical facilities in the area. Sheriff Meeks commended two of his deputies as lifesavers for taking immediate steps to treat seriously injured victims. One deputy drove a severely wounded victim to a hospital in his patrol unit.

The sheriff said the shooter used a semi-automatic handgun, but added that deputies found casings on the floor of the venue that were fake bullets related to a Halloween costume someone wore to the event.

Sheriff Meeks said the venue operators were cooperating with the investigation. One off-duty officer with the Farmersville ISD police department was working security for the event, and the sheriff said no law enforcement officers were injured during the response.

The sheriff voiced frustration with the lack of witness cooperation. He urged anyone with information to call the Hunt County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers at 903-457-2929, and noted that callers to Crimestoppers can remain anonymous.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.