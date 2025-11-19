$2.6M in meth found hidden in battery shipment at Texas-Mexico border

article

The Brief CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized $2.6 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a tractor trailer. The seizure occurred at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge after a secondary inspection of a box truck hauling a shipment of batteries. The officers discovered 291 pounds of the drug concealed within the shipment; Homeland Security Investigations is now investigating the attempt.



Nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden inside a semi that was hauling batteries on Nov. 14 at the Laredo Port of Entry at the Texas-Mexico Border.

Meth found in battery shipment

What we know:

It happened at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer referred the truck for a secondary inspection.

The officer used inspection equipment and a K-9 to search the semi. The officer found 40 packages containing 291 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the batteries.

According to CBP, the narcotics have a street value of $2,604,215.

"Our frontline CBP officers maintained strict vigilance and short-circuited a significant methamphetamine smuggling attempt," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "These kinds of enforcement actions validate our ongoing border security efforts and prevent this poison from reaching U.S. streets."

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

What we don't know:

CBP investigators did not release the names of those involved, or say if the driver of the semi was arrested at the time of the inspection.