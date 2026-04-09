$1M in Lego products stolen in Fort Worth recovered in California

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The Brief Three men have been arrested in California after authorities recovered approximately $1 million worth of Lego products that were stolen while in transit in Fort Worth. Kern County deputies discovered the massive haul in two freight trailers after stopping two box trucks that were seen fleeing a suspicious vehicle call in Mojave. The suspects, who hail from various Southern California cities, now face charges of cargo theft, conspiracy, and possession of a stolen vehicle.



Approximately $1 million worth of Lego products stolen in Fort Worth were recovered in California after deputies tracked down a pair of suspicious box trucks, according to authorities.

What we know:

Kern County deputies responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle Wednesday in the 400 block of Silver Queen Road in Mojave, California. Upon arrival, deputies observed two box trucks fleeing the area.

Officials conducted traffic stops on both vehicles and identified the suspects as Jose Lopez, 37, of San Bernardino; Ruben Lopez Flores, 25, of Los Angeles and Freddy Hernandez Polinar, 35, of Chino.

$1 million worth of stolen Lego's recovered

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Kern County Sheriff's Office

Local perspective:

During a search of the trucks and the surrounding area, deputies discovered two freight trailers containing the Lego sets. Investigators determined the products had been stolen while in transit through Fort Worth.

Deputies recovered the stolen merchandise and arrested all three men. They face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, cargo theft, and conspiracy.