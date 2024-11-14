19-year-old girl charged with capital murder in Dallas killing of elderly man

The Brief 19-year-old Amaya Medrano has been charged with capital murder in the killing of 66-year-old Ahmad Alkhalaf, police said. Dallas officials found Alkhalaf shot in South Dallas and transported him to a nearby hospital where he died. Police have not released further information about the motive of the shooting.



Amaya Medrano mugshit, Dallas County Jail

Police have charged a woman with capital murder in the killing of an elderly man in Dallas last Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Marsailis Avenue in south Dallas around 3 p.m. on Nov. 8.

When they arrived, they found 66-year-old Ahmad Alkhalaf who had been shot.

Alkhalaf was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

On Wednesday, Dallas police announced that 19-year-old Amaya Medrano had been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting.

Medrano is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail.

No additional information has been released in the case.