18-year-old artists paints intricate mural in Downtown Dallas

The work of a local high school artist is now on display in Downtown Dallas.

The Trammel Crow Center commissioned 18-year-old Ben Reynolds to create a mural on the side of a parking garage located at Olive Street and Ross Avenue.

The Highland Park High School senior said he’s inspired by Mexican and Mayan cultures.

While his artwork is intricate, he does not plan the design. He said the ideas just come to him.

“I was a little nervous because I had never done anything this big. But usually when I’m doing this it just kind of is a stress reliever for me so I wasn’t super stressed about doing it or the idea of doing it. I guess it was more just how big it was and just I’ve never done that before. It’s something I was super excited about,” he said.

Reynolds has also painted a mural in Deep Ellum and his work is on display in New York and Liberia in Africa.