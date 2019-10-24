18-wheeler crash closes R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas

article

A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car closed the R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas Thursday afternoon.

The big rig ended up on its side crushing a red car in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Interstate 30.

There’s no word yet on injuries or fatalities. Dallas Fire-Rescue has not confirmed anyone was taken to the hospital.

Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies blocked the ramp, forcing all traffic onto I-30.

A hazardous materials crew was also called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill.