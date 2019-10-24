18-wheeler crash closes R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas
DALLAS - A major accident involving an 18-wheeler and a car closed the R.L. Thornton Freeway in Dallas Thursday afternoon.
The big rig ended up on its side crushing a red car in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Interstate 30.
There’s no word yet on injuries or fatalities. Dallas Fire-Rescue has not confirmed anyone was taken to the hospital.
Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies blocked the ramp, forcing all traffic onto I-30.
A hazardous materials crew was also called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill.