18 people treated after hazmat situation in Fort Worth

Fire officials say 18 people have been decontaminated, two of which were taken to a hospital, following a hazmat situation at a Fort Worth business.

The call was initially reported to be a fire at 5 Star Foods, a refrigerated food manufacturing plant.

When firefighters got on scene, they determined that the fire was contained by the system in the building, but that some people there may have been exposed to hazardous material.

The level 2 hazmat response led to 18 people being decontaminated. Two of them had to be transported to a hospital.

No firefighters or fire department personnel were impacted.

A hazmat team went into the building for further investigation, and crews were able to secure the scene just before 3:45 p.m.