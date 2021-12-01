Oxford High School shooting: Ethan Crumbley charged as adult

The 15-year-old sophomore who opened fire at Oxford High School on Tuesday was charged as an adult Wednesday.

Ethan Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony in connection with the school shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher.

Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, were killed.

RELATED: What we know about the victims of the Oxford High School shooting

Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was ordered held without bond.

During his court appearance, he uttered only one word: "Yes", when asked if he understood the charges filed against him.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said more charges could be coming as the investigation progresses.

She said it appears the shooting was not impulsive but did not go into detail.

"There is a mountain of digital evidence," she said. "We are confident it was premeditated."

McDonald added that she is considering charges against Crumbley's parents.

Authorities received more than 100 calls to 911 after Crumbley allegedly started shooting with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun. When deputies stopped the teen, they said the gun still had seven bullets in it.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Crumbley's father purchased the gun four days before the shooting.

Bouchard said the pistol was a Sig Sauer 9 mm and Crumbley had two 15 round magazines for the gun with a possible third magazine. At least 12 fired rounds were recovered at the school, he said.

After more than a hundred 911 calls, Bouchard said deputies arrived within three minutes and had the suspect in custody.

"We believe he came out of a bathroom with a weapon in hand. Deputies took (the gun) from him he was walking down the hall," Bouchard said. "That interrupted what could have led to several more victims."

Bouchard said Crumbley had the gun in his hand when he was arrested and it still had seven rounds.

Crumbley was arrested without incident and taken to Oakland County's Children's Village. He was ordered to be transferred to the Oakland County Jail during his court appearance on Wednesday.

Investigators searched Crumbley's home in Oxford on Tuesday evening and seized evidence, including what appeared to be several long guns.