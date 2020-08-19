$14 million Hall of State restoration project nearly complete

A crown jewel of Fair Park’s beloved art deco architecture is coming back to its original glory.

The $14 million renovation project in the Hall of State is close to completion.

Repairs include remedies for the building, which was “leaking like a rusty submarine.”

A conservator was brought in to restore it.

“It’s going to be used for all sorts of things. We do the state fair exhibit every year and when we do that we’re going to have a lot more room to showcase our collection,” said Karl Chiao with the Dallas Historical Society.

The restored Hall of State will also be home to a Tom Landry exhibit opening with a panel of Cowboys greats.

Advertisement

Tickets for that go on sale at the end of the month.

MORE: bigtex.com