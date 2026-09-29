12-year-old dies after head-on crash, community hosts fundraiser

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The Brief A 12-year-old boy and another driver died after a car veered into oncoming traffic. Three other people were transported to the hospital after the crash. A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser, and the family has set up a GoFundMe to cover medical and funeral expenses.



Police say a 12-year-old died after being hit head on by a car that veered into oncoming traffic.

What we know:

Police say a 12-year-old, Daniel Barbosa-López, died after being hit head-on by a car that veered into oncoming traffic. The driver of the car that veered into the traffic also died.



Three other people were transported to the hospital following the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released updates on the status of the three other people taken to the hospital.

Support for the Barbosa-López family

What they're saying:

Chan Thai & Pho 88 is having a Lotería night to benefit the Barboza-López family. The event will take place this Sunday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., and 100% of the proceeds will go to the family.

In a GoFundMe post, the family said: "With deep sadness, we are asking for the support of our family, friends, and community following the passing of our beloved Daniel Barbosa-López. At the same time, his two siblings are hospitalized, and his parents will need to take time away from work to be by their side and support them. Our family is also facing Daniel’s funeral expenses and other essential needs during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser is also a great way to help. Thank you for your prayers, support, and kindness."