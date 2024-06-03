100 homeless animals to be moved after Pilot Point shelter floods

The ASPCA and Texas-based Animal Investigation & Response (AIR) are teaming up to help evacuate over 100 homeless animals displaced by severe weather.

The All American Dogs Shelter in the Denton County city of Pilot Point flooded and requested help from the ASPCA.

On Monday, over 50 homeless dogs will be transported to an emergency facility out of the state operated by the ASPCA to get them out of the disaster zone.

Later in the week, a second transport will then relocate over 50 homeless cats to that same emergency facility.

These animals do not have owners and were living in the shelter before the flooding occurred.

The shelter had been working to rescue and care for dogs displaced by

There will be ongoing care from the ASPCA to prepare the animals for adoption.





