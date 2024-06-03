Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:34 AM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:51 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:02 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:13 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:17 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:52 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:30 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Jack County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Red River County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 1:38 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County

100 homeless animals to be moved after Pilot Point shelter floods

By
Published  June 3, 2024 10:58am CDT
Denton County
FOX 4

PILOT POINT, Texas - The ASPCA and Texas-based Animal Investigation & Response (AIR) are teaming up to help evacuate over 100 homeless animals displaced by severe weather. 

The All American Dogs Shelter in the Denton County city of Pilot Point flooded and requested help from the ASPCA.

On Monday, over 50 homeless dogs will be transported to an emergency facility out of the state operated by the ASPCA to get them out of the disaster zone. 

Later in the week, a second transport will then relocate over 50 homeless cats to that same emergency facility.  

These animals do not have owners and were living in the shelter before the flooding occurred. 

The shelter had been working to rescue and care for dogs displaced by 

There will be ongoing care from the ASPCA to prepare the animals for adoption. 

 



 