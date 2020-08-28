1-year-old Georgia boy dies from COVID-19, state officials confirm

The state of Georgia announced its youngest death from the coronavirus, an infant from Cobb County.

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the 1-year-old Cobb County boy suffered from a pre-existing condition. It was not immediately known what that condition was or how the child contracted the virus.

The exact date of the infant’s death has not been released.

Earlier this week, state health officials announced a 14-year-old Habersham County girl died from the coronavirus.

Last week, a 15-year-old boy from Gwinnett County died because of the novel coronavirus. Health officials said he had no known prior medical conditions. And at the start of this month, the state's youngest person to die from the virus was a 7-year-old boy from Chatham County.

State health officials said the previous youngest person to die from the virus was a 17-year-old from Fulton County.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the GDPH reports 265,372 total confirmed cases and 5,471 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

There were more than 2,000 people hospitalized and nearly 2.3 million tests have been conducted.

