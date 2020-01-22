1 person killed in Fort Worth house fire

article

Firefighters who responded to a house fire in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning found a body inside the home.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said the fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Hudson Street, which his near Interstate 30 and Beach Street.

When the firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the one-story house. The body was located in a front room.

Neighbors told firefighters an elderly woman lived in the home. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will make a positive identification and determine the victim’s cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.