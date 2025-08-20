$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Fort Worth

article

The Brief An anonymous winner has claimed a $1 million Powerball ticket in Fort Worth. The ticket, which matched all five white ball numbers, was purchased on July 12. The winner is from Granbury and was legally able to remain anonymous under Texas law.



An anonymous winner has claimed a $1 million ticket purchased last month at a Fort Worth convenience store.

Powerball prize in Fort Worth

What we know:

The second-tier Powerball prizewinning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9401 White Settlement Road.

The winner, who the Wednesday released from the Texas Lottery Commission says is from Granbury, bought the ticket on July 12.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-16-24-33-54), but not the red Powerball number (18).

What we don't know:

The winner elected to remain anonymous.