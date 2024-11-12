1 killed, several injured in I-20 chain-reaction crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was killed in a Fort Worth wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
The crash happened Tuesday around 8 p.m. on I-20, east of I-35, in southern Fort Worth.
It forced the shutdown of all westbound lanes.
Fort Worth police say an 18-wheeler came to a stop in traffic, and a chain-reaction crash followed.
At least four vehicles were involved, and one person was killed.
MedStar reports at least three others were injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.