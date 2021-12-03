1 killed in Fort Worth wrong-way crash

Fort Worth police said a wrong-way driver caused a crash that killed a person early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near the West Freeway and Main Street.

Police haven’t yet said if the person who died was the wrong-way driver or an innocent victim.

Officers shut down all westbound lanes of the freeway to clear the scene and to investigate.

