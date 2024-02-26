1 injured in home explosion in Sherman

article

At least one person was injured when a home exploded in Sherman.

It happened on Sunday around 8 p.m. on Sistrunk Street.

Firefighters said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

They found one person inside. That victim was flown to a hospital in Plano in an unknown condition.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the explosion.

Sherman is located about 60 miles north of Dallas in Grayson County.