1 hospitalized after Garland officer-involved shooting

article

A man who reportedly had a knife was shot by police officers Monday morning in Garland.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. at a convenience store in the 100 block of E. Buckingham Road.

So far police have only said they got a call about a man with a knife. Officers arrived at the scene and the man was shot.

No other details about what happened have been released.

The man was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story.