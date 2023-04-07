1 dead in house fire near Downtown Dallas

article

One person was killed Friday morning in a house fire just east of Downtown Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said several off-duty police officers reported smelling smoke around 3 a.m.

They called in the report and then went looking for the source. They found a house in the 3100 block of Bryan Street on fire.

Featured article

By the time firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring out of the house and coming through the roof.

The firefighters pulled one person out of the home, but it was too late. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will try to determine his or her cause of death.

Featured article

DFR said several neighbors were evacuated as a precaution because the homes in the area are so close together.

Thankfully, the firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.