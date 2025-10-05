1 dead in DART Train shooting, Suspect in custody

article

DART police responded a shooting incident after receiving a phone call from an active shooter at Pearl/Arts District Station on Bryan Street around 7 P.M. on October 5, 2025.

DART officials said the shooting occurred on the train.

1 person died from a gunshot wound.

DART officials confirmed that the suspect is in custody.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Local perspective:

A bus bridge has been established to maintain service for riders in the affected area.