1 dead in DART Train shooting, Suspect in custody
DALLAS - DART police responded a shooting incident after receiving a phone call from an active shooter at Pearl/Arts District Station on Bryan Street around 7 P.M. on October 5, 2025.
DART officials said the shooting occurred on the train.
1 person died from a gunshot wound.
DART officials confirmed that the suspect is in custody.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Local perspective:
A bus bridge has been established to maintain service for riders in the affected area.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by DART.