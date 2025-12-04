1 dead after pickup truck hits Fort Worth apartment building

The Brief A driver lost control of his pickup truck and crashed into a Fort Worth apartment building on Tuesday, killing a man inside. The driver remained at the scene and is not expected to face charges. Police said he showed no signs of impairment or intoxication. Police are calling the crash a "tragic accident."



Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly crash after a driver lost control and slammed into an apartment building, killing the man inside.

What we know:

The crash happened on Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Sycamore School Road.

The driver of a red Ford pickup plowed through the brick wall of a first-floor apartment, killing one man who was at home inside.

The driver did stay at the scene and is not expected to face charges.

"He was pinned in his vehicle. We did do some initial interviews with this individual. There were no signs of impairment, no signs of intoxication," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

What they're saying:

Police are still investigating the crash but believe it was a tragic accident.

"Some of the things that are normal protocol is, we’ll have our investigators unit gather some evidence from that vehicle to see if there’s any kind of mechanical failure. To see what the cause was, hopefully, behind this accident. And any other witnesses that might be out there, who actually saw the accident. Not the aftermath, but the accident. And any video footage in the area, we are looking for that as well," Calzada said.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not yet been released to the public.