1 dead, 2 injured after car hits pole in Fort Worth

Published  August 5, 2024 7:13am CDT
Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is dead, and two others are in critical condition after a crash in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday. A car hit a utility pole at a high speed between Robinson Street and 27th Street.

Two people were ejected before the vehicle ended up on its side.

Those two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another woman was trapped in the car and didn’t survive her injuries.

No residents were injured.