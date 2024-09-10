1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Euless crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼

One person was killed, and another was seriously injured in a crash in Euless on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Euless Boulevard and Dickey Drive, near Highway 183.

Police said two vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of one vehicle died in the crash. The second driver was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was backed up on Hwy. 183 and West Euless Boulevard for several hours because of the accident.

The cause is still under investigation.