1 dead, 1 injured in shooting while driving near downtown Fort Worth

One person died and another was wounded in a shooting just south of downtown Fort Worth early Monday morning.

Police found the two men inside a bullet riddled Ford Crown Victoria that had crashed into a parked pickup truck near W. Rosedale and Hemphill streets.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a head wound.

Police believe someone opened fire on their car before fleeing the scene.

They’re interviewing witnesses and reviewing security video to try to identify the shooter.