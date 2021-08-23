1 dead, 1 injured in shooting while driving near downtown Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person died and another was wounded in a shooting just south of downtown Fort Worth early Monday morning.
Police found the two men inside a bullet riddled Ford Crown Victoria that had crashed into a parked pickup truck near W. Rosedale and Hemphill streets.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a head wound.
Police believe someone opened fire on their car before fleeing the scene.
They’re interviewing witnesses and reviewing security video to try to identify the shooter.