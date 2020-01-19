1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Fort Worth bar

article

One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting at a Fort Worth bar Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m., at La Botica Bar, located in the 3700 block of Hemphill Street, on the city's south side.

Fort Worth police said one man was shot in the stomach, and another man was shot in the arm.

The man shot in the stomach was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.