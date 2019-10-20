1 dead, 1 injured in overnight fiery crash on I-20 in Dallas

A 38-year-old woman is dead and a 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a fiery car crash early Sunday morning along I-20, near Polk Street in Southeast Oak Cliff.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, along with Dallas PD and Dallas-Fire Rescue, were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, a Chevrolet Camaro was fully engulfed in flames.

Tammy Price was pronounced dead at the scene, and firefighters were able to pull out Darian Price out of the car. He was rushed to Methodist Central.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw the Camaro swerving in and out of traffic, before the vehicle hit a pole and went up in flames.

The investigation into this crash is continuing.