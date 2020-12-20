1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Dallas highway

article

A woman is dead and a man is injured following a crash early Sunday morning in Southeast Dallas.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said an SUV slammed into a car along Highway 175, the C F Hawn Freeway, near Belt Line Road.

The woman driving the SUV died while being taken to a hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.