1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Dallas highway
DALLAS - A woman is dead and a man is injured following a crash early Sunday morning in Southeast Dallas.
Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said an SUV slammed into a car along Highway 175, the C F Hawn Freeway, near Belt Line Road.
The woman driving the SUV died while being taken to a hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.