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Last updated:  Aug 20, 2026 - 12:13 PM CDT

LIVE | Karmelo Anthony Trial: Defense argues 19-year-old convicted murderer deserves a new trial

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LIVE | Karmelo Anthony Trial: Defense argues 19-year-old convicted murderer deserves a new trial

Karmelo Anthony’s defense team will return to court on Thursday to argue that he deserves a new trial for the 2025 stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet.

The 19-year-old was convicted of murder in June and sentenced to 35 years in prison. 

On Wednesday, his lawyers succeeded in getting Collin County Judge John Roach removed from the case. Retired Kaufman County Judge Michael Chitty was assigned to handle the motion for a new trial. 

The defense’s motion doesn’t argue that Anthony is innocent. Instead, it argues that his trial was conducted in a way that violated his constitutional rights.

It points to the trial being effectively closed to the public, claims prosecutors did not honor an off-the-record evidentiary agreement that ultimately forced Anthony not to testify and argues that jury instructions were made in a way that made it difficult for them to consider Anthony acted in self-defense.

Live coverage contributors

19 updates
Lori Brown
1 hour 14 min ago
Lori Brown

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56 minutes ago
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Jackson cross-examined by prosecutors

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1 hour 1 min ago
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The trial schedule was part of the gag order

Alex Boyer
1 hour 26 min ago
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First witness called to the stand

Alex Boyer
1 hour 56 min ago
Alex Boyer

Karmelo Anthony's decision not to testify

Alex Boyer
2 hours ago
Alex Boyer

Why did Karmelo Anthony bring a knife to the track meet?

Alex Boyer
2 hours 13 min ago
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Prosecutors give opening statements

Alex Boyer
2 hours 27 min ago
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Defense gives opening statements

Tags

Frisco Frisco Track Meet Stabbing Crime and Public Safety McKinney Collin County