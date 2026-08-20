LIVE | Karmelo Anthony Trial: Defense argues 19-year-old convicted murderer deserves a new trial

Karmelo Anthony’s defense team will return to court on Thursday to argue that he deserves a new trial for the 2025 stabbing death of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet.

The 19-year-old was convicted of murder in June and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

On Wednesday, his lawyers succeeded in getting Collin County Judge John Roach removed from the case. Retired Kaufman County Judge Michael Chitty was assigned to handle the motion for a new trial.

The defense’s motion doesn’t argue that Anthony is innocent. Instead, it argues that his trial was conducted in a way that violated his constitutional rights.

It points to the trial being effectively closed to the public, claims prosecutors did not honor an off-the-record evidentiary agreement that ultimately forced Anthony not to testify and argues that jury instructions were made in a way that made it difficult for them to consider Anthony acted in self-defense.