Vegan Black Bean Enchiladas

Mi Cocina serves smothered black bean enchiladas you would traditionally see enchiladas plated in certain regions of Mexico.

Tortillas filled and folded like tacos, covered in sauce. Inside the enchiladas are a mixture of mushrooms, spinach, poblano peppers, grape tomatoes and garlic sautéed in guajillo sauce, which is made from stewed tomatoes, arbol chiles and guajillo chiles. We top our enchiladas with our new spicy black bean dip, pumpkin seeds and red cabbage slaw and serve it with white rice. The black bean dip is smooth, blended black beans spiced with roasted roma tomatoes, serranos, jalapenos and cilantro, garlic topped with jicama, pico de gallo, and pepita seeds.

Smothered Black Bean Enchiladas

Ingredients:

Sliced Button Mushrooms

Sliced Poblano Peppers

Baby Spinach

Grape Tomatoes, Halved

Guajillo Sauce: Dry Guajillo Chiles, Minced Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Water

Fried Cubed Russet Potatoes

Minced Garlic

Black Bean Sauce: Black Beans, Molcajete Salsa

Canola Oil

Corn Tortillas

Chile Lime Vinaigrette: Agave, Red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Powder, Lime Juice

Purple Cabbage, Sliced Thin

Diced Jicama

Sliced Green Onion

Mexican Seasoning: Top Flake Salt, Seasoning Salt, Salt, Pepper, Garlic



Procedure:

1. In sauté pan over medium-high heat add the following ingredients and cook until mushrooms are tender:

• Canola Oil

• Mushrooms

• Poblanos

• Garlic

• Tomatoes

• Potatoes

• Spinach

• Mexican Seasoning

• Guajillo Sauce

2. Heat tortillas and transfer contents of pan into three tortillas, folded taco style

3. In mixing bowl, add the following and mix:

• Purple Cabbage

• Green Onion

• Diced Jicama

• Chile Lime Vinaigrette

• Mexican Seasoning

4. Top enchiladas with black bean sauce

5. Garnish with purple cabbage mixture and pepita seeds



La Flaca Salad

Ingredients:

Salad Mix: Spinach, Cilantro, Red Cabbage, Purple Cabbage sliced thin

Zesty Vinaigrette: Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Granulated Sugar, White Vinegar, Olive Oil

Diced Strawberries

Black Beans, cooked and drained

Sliced Green Onions

Chargrilled Corn Kernels

Radish, matchstick cut

Salted Roasted Pepitas

Whole Avocado Half



Procedure:

1. Mix salad mix and vinaigrette in a mixing bowl.

2. Add strawberries, roasted corn, black beans and green onions and top with radish sticks, pepita seeds and avocado half.

