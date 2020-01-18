Vegan Black Bean Enchiladas
Mi Cocina serves smothered black bean enchiladas you would traditionally see enchiladas plated in certain regions of Mexico.
Tortillas filled and folded like tacos, covered in sauce. Inside the enchiladas are a mixture of mushrooms, spinach, poblano peppers, grape tomatoes and garlic sautéed in guajillo sauce, which is made from stewed tomatoes, arbol chiles and guajillo chiles. We top our enchiladas with our new spicy black bean dip, pumpkin seeds and red cabbage slaw and serve it with white rice. The black bean dip is smooth, blended black beans spiced with roasted roma tomatoes, serranos, jalapenos and cilantro, garlic topped with jicama, pico de gallo, and pepita seeds.
Smothered Black Bean Enchiladas
Ingredients:
Sliced Button Mushrooms
Sliced Poblano Peppers
Baby Spinach
Grape Tomatoes, Halved
Guajillo Sauce: Dry Guajillo Chiles, Minced Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Water
Fried Cubed Russet Potatoes
Minced Garlic
Black Bean Sauce: Black Beans, Molcajete Salsa
Canola Oil
Corn Tortillas
Chile Lime Vinaigrette: Agave, Red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Powder, Lime Juice
Purple Cabbage, Sliced Thin
Diced Jicama
Sliced Green Onion
Mexican Seasoning: Top Flake Salt, Seasoning Salt, Salt, Pepper, Garlic
Procedure:
1. In sauté pan over medium-high heat add the following ingredients and cook until mushrooms are tender:
• Canola Oil
• Mushrooms
• Poblanos
• Garlic
• Tomatoes
• Potatoes
• Spinach
• Mexican Seasoning
• Guajillo Sauce
2. Heat tortillas and transfer contents of pan into three tortillas, folded taco style
3. In mixing bowl, add the following and mix:
• Purple Cabbage
• Green Onion
• Diced Jicama
• Chile Lime Vinaigrette
• Mexican Seasoning
4. Top enchiladas with black bean sauce
5. Garnish with purple cabbage mixture and pepita seeds
La Flaca Salad
Ingredients:
Salad Mix: Spinach, Cilantro, Red Cabbage, Purple Cabbage sliced thin
Zesty Vinaigrette: Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Granulated Sugar, White Vinegar, Olive Oil
Diced Strawberries
Black Beans, cooked and drained
Sliced Green Onions
Chargrilled Corn Kernels
Radish, matchstick cut
Salted Roasted Pepitas
Whole Avocado Half
Procedure:
1. Mix salad mix and vinaigrette in a mixing bowl.
2. Add strawberries, roasted corn, black beans and green onions and top with radish sticks, pepita seeds and avocado half.