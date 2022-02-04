Uncle Julio’s Herb Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups - Red Wine Vinegar

2 Oz - Honey

1.5 oz - Dijon Mustard

2 Tbsp - Garlic Powder

1 Tbsp - Oregano

1 Tbsp - Salt

2 Tsp - Black Pepper

½ Tsp - Thyme

1 ½ Cups - Olive oil

¼ Cup - Cilantro Chopped

To Prepare:

1. Place all ingredients in a blender cup except olive oil and cilantro. Blend on medium until smooth (approx. 30 seconds).

2. While continuing to blend on low, slowly add olive oil until fully incorporated then turn off blender.

3. Add Chopped cilantro and blend on low for 10 seconds.



Uncle Julios Fresca Shrimp Salad

8 oz – Salad mix (Arcadian Mix or Spring Mix)

½ oz - Shredded Green Cabbage

½ oz - Shredded Red Cabbage

¼ oz - Julienne Carrots

2 Tbsp - Roasted Corn

7 to 10 - Grape Tomatoes

Half Avocado diced.

1 Tbsp - Cotija Cheese

1/3 lb – Grilled Shrimp

Chopped Cilantro - As needed

1 to 2 oz of UJ’s Herb Vinaigrette

To Prepare Salad

1. Place salad mix in the center of the bowl mounded.

2. Spread Cabbage, carrots, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, diced avocados, and cotija cheese over top of lettuce mix.

3. Place Shrimp in the center of the salad.

4. Spread chopped cilantro over the top of the salad

5. Serve dressing on the side. (You may also choose to toss salad mix with dressing before adding your other ingredients.)



Grilled Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb – 31/40 shrimp

¼ cup - Olive Oil

Granulated garlic – As needed

Salt – As needed.

Paprika – As needed

1. Heat grill on high heat.

2. In a large bowl toss shrimp with olive oil.

3. When grill is hot, place shrimp on grill and dust with garlic, salt, and paprika

4. Cook for 1 to 2 min until shrimp are cooked ½ through then flip (look for the shrimp to start to turn from opaque to white.)

5. Flip shrimp and continue to cook until heated through (shrimp should be white all the way through.)

6. Remove from grill and serve.

