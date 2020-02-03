Torta de Milanesa Sandwich

2-3 boneless pork chops or thinly sliced pork loin

½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

Salt and ground black pepper to season

1-2 large eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 cups Oil for frying



Toppings:

1 cup Refried beans

1/8 cup Mexican mayo

¼ cup Queso fresco

Sliced onions

¼ sliced Avocado

1/8 cup shredded Lettuce

2 roma Tomato slices

1 large pickled Jalapenos sliced

1 Bolillos or telera mexican breads

To prepare cutlets:

Mix all purpose flour with salt and pepper until well combined, set aside. In a separate bowl lightly beat egg(s) and set aside. Dip the cutlets into the flour then the beaten egg, coat on both sides. Dredge the cutlets into breadcrumbs until coated well on both sides. Line a plate with paper towels and set aside. Heat vegetable oil.

The easiest and safest method is to stick the end of a wooden spoon into the oil. If you see many bubbles form around the wood and they start to float up, your oil is ready for frying. fry the cutlets until crispy and brown. Allow to cool before assembling.

To assemble tortas:

Cut bread lengthwise, spread refried beans on one half and mayo on the other. Place cooled cutlet on top of refried beans and add all or any of the suggested toppings.

