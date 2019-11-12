Sweet Potato Coconut Curry Bowl

Expand / Collapse search

Malibu Poke owner Jon Alexis stops by Good Day to make a sweet potato bowl with coconut curry sauce.

6 oz any cooked rice/grain
6 oz diced cooked sweet potato (recipe below)
2 oz coconut curry sauce (recipe below)
1 oz carrot, julienned 
3 leaves basil, chiffonade
1 pinch micro herbs
1 tbsp tempura flake
1 tbsp smoked almonds, crushed

Fill a bowl with your choice of a "base" (any cooked rice/grain, or salad greens).

In a mixing bowl, mix the sweet potatoes & coconut curry sauce. Place this mixture over the grains.

Now simply "top" the bowl with the other ingredients.  today we are using carrot, smoked almonds, basil, micro herbs & tempura flakes, but you can mix and match any fun seasonal ingredients.

Sweet Potato

6 oz diced cooked sweet potato

In a non-stick skillet over medium heat, add sweet potatoes and your preferred cooking oil, saute stirring every 2-3 min until cooked through.  Season with salt & pepper.

Coconut Curry Sauce 

1 can coconut milk (unsweetened)
1 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp your favorite curry powder
1 tbsp agave nectar
salt to taste 

Combine ingredients in a bowl, whisk until smooth.

Link: www.malibupoke.com