Sweet Potato Coconut Curry Bowl

6 oz any cooked rice/grain

6 oz diced cooked sweet potato (recipe below)

2 oz coconut curry sauce (recipe below)

1 oz carrot, julienned

3 leaves basil, chiffonade

1 pinch micro herbs

1 tbsp tempura flake

1 tbsp smoked almonds, crushed

Fill a bowl with your choice of a "base" (any cooked rice/grain, or salad greens).

In a mixing bowl, mix the sweet potatoes & coconut curry sauce. Place this mixture over the grains.

Now simply "top" the bowl with the other ingredients. today we are using carrot, smoked almonds, basil, micro herbs & tempura flakes, but you can mix and match any fun seasonal ingredients.

Sweet Potato

6 oz diced cooked sweet potato

In a non-stick skillet over medium heat, add sweet potatoes and your preferred cooking oil, saute stirring every 2-3 min until cooked through. Season with salt & pepper.

Coconut Curry Sauce

1 can coconut milk (unsweetened)

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp your favorite curry powder

1 tbsp agave nectar

salt to taste

Combine ingredients in a bowl, whisk until smooth.

