Sweet Potato Coconut Curry Bowl
6 oz any cooked rice/grain
6 oz diced cooked sweet potato (recipe below)
2 oz coconut curry sauce (recipe below)
1 oz carrot, julienned
3 leaves basil, chiffonade
1 pinch micro herbs
1 tbsp tempura flake
1 tbsp smoked almonds, crushed
Fill a bowl with your choice of a "base" (any cooked rice/grain, or salad greens).
In a mixing bowl, mix the sweet potatoes & coconut curry sauce. Place this mixture over the grains.
Now simply "top" the bowl with the other ingredients. today we are using carrot, smoked almonds, basil, micro herbs & tempura flakes, but you can mix and match any fun seasonal ingredients.
Sweet Potato
6 oz diced cooked sweet potato
In a non-stick skillet over medium heat, add sweet potatoes and your preferred cooking oil, saute stirring every 2-3 min until cooked through. Season with salt & pepper.
Coconut Curry Sauce
1 can coconut milk (unsweetened)
1 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tbsp your favorite curry powder
1 tbsp agave nectar
salt to taste
Combine ingredients in a bowl, whisk until smooth.
