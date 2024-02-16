Striped bass ceviche recipe from Mexican Sugar
DALLAS - Chef Gustavo Fuerte stopped by the Good Day kitchen to celebrate National Margarita Day, which is next Thursday. He shares the recipe for a striped bass ceviche that pairs perfectly with any margarita.
Striped Bass Ceviche
1 pound diced striped bass
Marinate for 1 hour in 3 cups lime juice
Combine with:
- 2 cups diced roma tomatoes
- ½ cup chopped capers
- 1/8 cup pickled white onion
- 1 cup olives chopped
- 1 tsp of salt
- 1 tsp of pepper
- 1 tbs olive oil
Serve with fried Yuca on top