Striped bass ceviche recipe from Mexican Sugar

National Margarita Day is coming up. A chef with Mexican Sugar in Uptown stopped by the Good Day kitchen to whip up the perfect pairing for your cocktail.

DALLAS - Chef Gustavo Fuerte stopped by the Good Day kitchen to celebrate National Margarita Day, which is next Thursday. He shares the recipe for a striped bass ceviche that pairs perfectly with any margarita.

Striped Bass Ceviche

1 pound diced striped bass 

Marinate for 1 hour in 3 cups lime juice

Combine with:

  • 2 cups diced roma tomatoes
  • ½ cup chopped capers
  • 1/8 cup pickled white onion
  • 1 cup olives chopped
  • 1 tsp of salt
  • 1 tsp of pepper
  • 1 tbs olive oil

Serve with fried Yuca on top

LINK: www.mexicansugarcocina.com/margarita-day