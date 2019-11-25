SLATER'S 50/50 THANKSGIVING BURGER

Ingredients

● 1.5 oz Butter

● 1 Whole Wheat Bun

● ⅓ lb Turkey Patty

● ½ cup Holiday Stuffing

● 2 oz Turkey Gravy

● 1.5 oz Cranberry Sauce

● 2 oz Sage & Garlic Aioli

Instructions

1. Fully cover both sides of the bun with butter and toast ‘til golden

2. Grill turkey patty and place on top of the bottom bun

Use a food thermometer to be sure they have reached a safe minimum internal

temperature. Turkey burgers should be cooked to 165 °F. NEVER partially grill meat or

poultry and finish cooking later.

3. Heat stuffing on the bread planche until hot; top patty with it

4. Spread sage mayo on the top bun; scoop cranberry sauce on it

5. Pour turkey gravy on stuffing and top burger

6. Pick with a burger knife and serve on a cast iron round

HOLIDAY STUFFING

Ingredients

● ½ lb Butter

● ½ cup Carrots, ⅛ inch diced

● 1 cup Celery, ⅛ inch diced

● 1 cup Yellow Onion, ⅛ inch diced

● 1.25 cups Water

● ½ tablespoon concentrated Chicken Stock

● 1 tsp Dried Oregano

● 5 rolls of Brioche, 1 inch diced

Instructions

1. Saute butter, carrots, celery and onion until they become translucent

2. Mix concentrate and water together to make stock

3. Add stock and oregano to veggies; bring to a boil and pull off the heat

4. Coat a hotel pan with butter and place the bread and veggie mixture in, mix until thoroughly

combined

5. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes

6. Uncover, mix the bread cubes with a spoon, and bake for another 10 minutes

CRANBERRY SAUCE

Ingredients - makes 6 quarts

● 1 quart Water

● 2 quarts Sugar

● 4 quarts Frozen Cranberries

● Zest of half an Orange

Instructions

1. Place cranberries in a pot, add water and bring to a broil.

2. Add the sugar and orange zest

3. Simmer the mixture until thickened. When finished, the sauce will cling to a spoon.

TURKEY GRAVY

Ingredients - makes ½ gallon

● 2 quarts Water

● ½ pound Turkey Gravy Concentrate Mix

Instructions

● In a sauce pot, let the water come to a boil

● Add turkey gravy mix slowly, while whisking to incorporate fully

● Bring to a boil and let thicken

SAGE & GARLIC AIOLI

Ingredients

● 1 cup Mayonnaise

● 4 large Garlic Cloves, minced

● 3 tablespoons Sage, chopped

● Juice of 1/2 lemon

● 1 tsp black pepper

Instructions

1. In a medium size bowl, combine mayonnaise, garlic, sage, and lemon juice

2. Mix thoroughly and season with pepper

