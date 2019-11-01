Skillet Fried Chicken

2 tablespoons salt, divided

2 teaspoons plus 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

3/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 3–4-lb. chicken, cut into 10 pieces,

1 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Peanut oil (for frying) - *You may substitute canola oil for peanut oil for the sake of allergies

Whisk 1 Tbsp. salt, 2 tsp. black pepper, paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, and onion powder in a small bowl. Season chicken with spices. Place chicken in a medium bowl, cover, and chill overnight.

Let chicken stand covered at room temperature for 1 hour. Whisk buttermilk, egg, and 1/2 cup water in a medium bowl. Whisk flour, cornstarch, remaining 1 Tbsp. salt, and the remaining 1 Tbsp. pepper in a mixing bowl or shallow pan

Pour oil into a 10"–12" butter Pat cast-iron skillet or another heavy straight-sided skillet (not nonstick) to a depth of 3/4". Prop deep-fry thermometer in oil so the bulb is submerged. Heat over medium-high heat until the thermometer registers 350°

Working with 1 piece of chicken at a time (use 1 hand for wet ingredients and the other for dry ingredients), dip chicken in buttermilk mixture, allowing excess to drip back into the bowl. Dredge in flour mixture; tap against bowl to shake off excess. Place 5 pieces of chicken in skillet. Fry chicken, turning with tongs every 1–2 minutes and adjusting heat to maintain a steady temperature of 300°–325°, until skin is deep golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of chicken registers 165°, about 10 minutes for wings and 12 minutes for thighs, legs, and breasts.

Using tongs, remove chicken from skillet, allowing excess oil to drip back into skillet; transfer chicken to tray lined with paper towels