Scientists worried about Greenland's melting ice

NASA scientists are worried about record ice loss in Greenland as they study the dramatic effects of climate change.

Greenland's ice has been melting faster and faster in the last decade. Experts blame global warming.

NASA is tracking how arctic temperature change is affecting weather all around the globe.

"When the ice sheet loses ice it goes back into the ocean and raises sea levels. But for sea ice the story is a little bit different. Sea ice collects snow on it and it makes it very reflective to the sun's light. But as that sea ice shrinks it exposes more of the dark ocean water and that ocean water then warms up and it warms up the overlying air," said NASA scientist Nathan Kurtz.

More: climate.nasa.gov/evidence