Savory Pulled Pork Nachos

1 pork butt

2 cups BBQ pork rub

Liquid Smoke

Dijon mustard

2 cups brown sugar

1/4 cup salt

1/4 cup smoked paprika

1/2 cup chili powder

1/4 cup garlic powder

1/4 cup cayenne pepper

1/2 cup ancho chili pepper

1/4 cup black pepper

1/4 cup ground ginger

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix

Cut pork into large pieces

Use 3 Tbsp and cover all sides with liquid smoke and rub into pork

Use 2 Tbsp of dijon mustard per pork belly and rub into the pork

Use about 1/2 cup of BBQ rub per side of pork and pat onto pork

Marinate for 30 min or overnight

Grill all pieces of pork to make marks