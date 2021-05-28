Savory Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork
1 pork butt
2 cups BBQ pork rub
Liquid Smoke
Dijon mustard
BBQ Pork Rub
2 cups brown sugar
1/4 cup salt
1/4 cup smoked paprika
1/2 cup chili powder
1/4 cup garlic powder
1/4 cup cayenne pepper
1/2 cup ancho chili pepper
1/4 cup black pepper
1/4 cup ground ginger
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix
- Cut pork into large pieces
- Use 3 Tbsp and cover all sides with liquid smoke and rub into pork
- Use 2 Tbsp of dijon mustard per pork belly and rub into the pork
- Use about 1/2 cup of BBQ rub per side of pork and pat onto pork
- Marinate for 30 min or overnight
- Grill all pieces of pork to make marks
- Add pork to a pressure cooker and set to stew/meat for 4 hours or put into the oven at 350 degrees until tender
Tips: Be generous with the BBQ rub.
Add to nachos with queso, black beans, coleslaw, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos
