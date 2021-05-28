Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Red River County, Red River County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 AM CDT until SAT 7:51 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:16 PM CDT until SAT 10:15 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:18 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:31 PM CDT until SAT 1:31 AM CDT, Collin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 12:30 PM CDT, Comanche County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 11:52 AM CDT until FRI 1:45 PM CDT, Comanche County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 11:44 AM CDT until FRI 12:45 PM CDT, Hamilton County, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:40 PM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Freestone County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 11:57 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Erath County

Savory Pulled Pork Nachos

By FOX 4 Staff
Recipe: Shakertins' pulled pork nachos

Make your Memorial Day weekend delicious with savory pulled pork nachos. Executive Chef Peter Dowd with Shakertins shares his recipe.

Pulled Pork

1 pork butt
2 cups BBQ pork rub
Liquid Smoke
Dijon mustard

BBQ Pork Rub

2 cups brown sugar
1/4 cup salt
1/4 cup smoked paprika
1/2 cup chili powder
1/4 cup garlic powder
1/4 cup cayenne pepper
1/2 cup ancho chili pepper
1/4 cup black pepper
1/4 cup ground ginger
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix

  1. Cut pork into large pieces
  2. Use 3 Tbsp and cover all sides with liquid smoke and rub into pork
  3. Use 2 Tbsp of dijon mustard per pork belly and rub into the pork
  4. Use about 1/2 cup of BBQ rub per side of pork and pat onto pork
  5. Marinate for 30 min or overnight
  6. Grill all pieces of pork to make marks
  7. Add pork to a pressure cooker and set to stew/meat for 4 hours or put into the oven at 350 degrees until tender

Tips: Be generous with the BBQ rub.

Add to nachos with queso, black beans, coleslaw, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos


 