Buffalo Chicken Dip

1 (8oz.) cheese package, softened

2 cups, cooked chicken breast or tenders, chopped small

2 cups, mozzarella cheese

½ cup hot sauce (preferably Franks Red Hot Original or your favorite)

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

1 Tbsp cumin

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp black pepper

Toppings:

½ cup blue cheese crumbled

¼ cup green onion, sliced

Garnish with celery leaves (inside of celery most throw away)

In a bowl mix all together, except toppings.

Put in a baking pan and bake at 350 for 15 min. or until bubbly and brown