Buffalo Chicken Dip
1 (8oz.) cheese package, softened
2 cups, cooked chicken breast or tenders, chopped small
2 cups, mozzarella cheese
½ cup hot sauce (preferably Franks Red Hot Original or your favorite)
2 Tbsp chopped parsley
1 Tbsp cumin
1 tsp garlic powder
1 Tbsp black pepper
Toppings:
½ cup blue cheese crumbled
¼ cup green onion, sliced
Garnish with celery leaves (inside of celery most throw away)
- In a bowl mix all together, except toppings.
- Put in a baking pan and bake at 350 for 15 min. or until bubbly and brown
- Remove from oven and sprinkle with green onion, blue cheese and celery leaves